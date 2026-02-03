R. Kelly Victim Breaks Silence On Abuse From 14 Years Old

Source: Handout / Getty

After 25 years in the shadows, Reshona Landfair stepped forward this week to tell the world what happened when she was just 14 years old and in a videotape with R. Kelly that later fueled criminal cases and intense public scrutiny. She shared her story in a newly released memoir and a series of high-profile interviews.

Landfair said she met Kelly in the 1990s through family connections and viewed him as a mentor at first. She said he gained her trust and then ingrained himself into her life, isolating her from support systems as their relationship turned abusive. She described how he recorded her when she was only 14 and how that recording haunted her for decades.

“I didn’t want to be the girl on the tape,” Landfair said, focusing on her effort to reclaim her identity and dignity after years of living anonymously as “Jane Doe.”

Kelly’s legal battles over sexual misconduct and trafficking span more than two decades, with convictions in federal courts in New York and Chicago. Prosecutors in those trials used testimony and evidence from multiple accusers, including Landfair’s accounts of grooming and repeated abuse before she turned 18.

Landfair said the tape’s widespread circulation in the early 2000s brought stigma and confusion instead of justice. She admitted she once denied being in the video during earlier proceedings, a decision she now calls one of her “biggest regrets.”

By sharing her full story now, Landfair said she wants to help other survivors find their voices and push society to recognize the long-term impact of exploitation. Her memoir, Who’s Watching Shorty? Reclaiming Myself from the Shame of R. Kelly’s Abuse, hit shelves this week.