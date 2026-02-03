Authorities Intensify Search For Savannah Guthrie’s Mother

Source: NDZ/Star Max / Getty

Law enforcement officers in Arizona stepped up their search this week after 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, mother of “Today” show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, disappeared from her Tucson-area home under suspicious circumstances. Officials described the situation as a possible abduction and urged the public to help find her.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said investigators believe someone took Nancy Guthrie from her Catalina Foothills residence late Saturday night. Deputies dispatched to the scene found personal items, including her phone and car, still inside the house and evidence that raised concerns about foul play.

“Nancy did not walk away on her own,” the sheriff said during a Monday press briefing, noting her limited mobility and medical needs. Authorities pointed out that Guthrie needs daily medication and that time is critical as search efforts continue.

Investigators called in specialized units and treated her home as a crime scene, combing the property for clues and reviewing surveillance footage from nearby cameras. The FBI and local search teams worked together, using drones, dogs and ground teams to follow leads.

Savannah Guthrie, who stayed in Arizona to support the search, posted a heartfelt message online asking for prayers and community support. She thanked law enforcement and the public for their efforts and urged anyone with information to contact authorities immediately.

Friends, neighbors and national viewers have joined the plea for Nancy Guthrie’s safe return. Officers warned residents to check home security recordings and remain watchful for any sign of the missing woman.