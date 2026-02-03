Lincoln, the Bald Eagle, to Star in SB LX Commercial

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Lincoln, the 28-year-old bald eagle who has become a symbol of Philadelphia pride with his majestic flights over Lincoln Financial Field before Eagles games, is now soaring onto the national stage. This Super Bowl Sunday, Lincoln stars in Budweiser’s highly anticipated commercial, “American Icons,” alongside the brand’s iconic Clydesdale horse. The ad, part of Budweiser’s 150th-anniversary celebration, also honors America’s 250th birthday, blending two powerful symbols of the nation’s heritage.

The commercial, directed by Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Henry-Alex Rubin, tells the heartwarming story of a friendship between a young bald eagle and a Clydesdale, set to the iconic tune of Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Free Bird.”

The narrative follows their journey from fledgling companions to fully realized icons, culminating in a breathtaking moment where the eagle takes flight from the horse’s back. Lincoln, who is cared for by the American Eagle Foundation, was chosen for his role due to his extensive experience as an ambassador for his species.

His trainers worked closely with the Clydesdale team to ensure a seamless and safe collaboration, creating a visually stunning and emotionally resonant tribute to American resilience and unity.