Philadelphia Parking Authority Resume Citywide Parking

Source: Olena Malik / Getty

The Philadelphia Parking Authority (PPA) has announced the resumption of full citywide parking enforcement starting Tuesday, February 3, 2026, at 8 a.m.

This decision comes after a temporary relaxation of parking regulations due to the snow and sleet storm that hit the city on January 25. During the snow emergency, the PPA limited enforcement to safety violations, such as vehicles parked near fire hydrants, while meter and time-limit violations were not ticketed.

As snow removal efforts continue across the city, the Streets Department has also implemented a temporary parking ban along a 1.5-mile stretch of South Broad Street, effective from 7 a.m. Tuesday.

The PPA’s return to full enforcement includes towing and impoundment of illegally parked vehicles. Residents are urged to comply with parking regulations to avoid penalties as the city works to clear remaining snow piles and restore normal operations.