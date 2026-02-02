Philadelphia Sets Unrivaled Basketball Attendance Record

Source: Hunter Martin / Getty

The Unrivaled 3-on-3 basketball league made history in Philadelphia, setting a record attendance of 21,490 fans at the Xfinity Mobile Arena. This milestone marks the highest attendance for a regular-season women’s professional basketball game and the largest crowd ever hosted at the venue.

The doubleheader featured thrilling matchups, with the Phantom defeating the Breeze 71-68 and the Lunar Owls triumphing over the Rose 85-75.

Marina Mabrey delivered a standout performance, scoring an Unrivaled-record 47 points. The event also drew notable figures, including basketball legend Dawn Staley, comedian Wanda Sykes, and Sixers guard Kyle Lowry, further highlighting the league’s cultural impact.

As Unrivaled continues to grow, this record-breaking night in Philadelphia underscores the city’s readiness to embrace professional women’s basketball, paving the way for a WNBA expansion team in 2030.