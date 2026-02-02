Eric Benét Blast Celebrity Silence On ICE Raids

Source: Chad Salvador / Getty

R&B singer Eric Benét ignited a firestorm online by publicly shaming celebrities who have stayed quiet amid intense controversy surrounding recent federal immigration enforcement actions and the arrests of journalists. In a blunt social media post on January 30, Benét wrote “F— you!” and accused high-profile figures of choosing comfort over courage.

Benét’s message came as the nation grapples with widespread criticism of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) tactics and the federal prosecution of journalists covering protests linked to the raids. Former CNN anchor Don Lemon and independent Minnesota journalist Georgia Fort both faced federal charges after reporting on a January 18 anti-ICE demonstration in St. Paul.

Lemon, arrested in Los Angeles on January 29, appeared in federal court and vowed to continue his work, declaring “I will not be silenced.” Fort livestreamed her own arrest the following day. Critics argue that authorities crossed a line by targeting media professionals for documenting civil unrest and immigration enforcement.

Benét challenged his fellow celebrities to speak up about these events, calling out those who regularly post about awards, fashion, or trends but avoid politically charged issues with “real consequences.” His post quickly went viral, drawing both praise and debate across social platforms.

Supporters commended Benét for refusing to stay silent. They argued that influential figures bear responsibility to raise awareness when journalists face legal peril and when government actions spark civil rights concerns. Some fans contrasted his firm stance with other public figures who have remained largely quiet.

Benét’s outspoken response joins a broader national discussion about celebrity activism, press freedom, and immigration policy. As protests continue and public scrutiny of ICE intensifies, the conversation about when and how public figures should engage shows no signs of fading.