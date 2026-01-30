Ray J Says Hes Taking 8 Different Medicines For Health Issues

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

R&B singer Ray J delivered a stark update on his health this week, saying he’s on eight different medications to combat serious heart problems and may need a pacemaker or defibrillator in the near future. The 45-year-old artist shared details of his treatment plan with TMZ, explaining that doctors advised him to take a strict regimen of drugs and avoid alcohol and smoking to give himself a chance at recovery.

Ray J revealed his heart currently operates at roughly 25 percent capacity, a figure he described as life-threatening during a series of social media videos. He recently spent time in a Las Vegas hospital being treated for severe pneumonia and chest pain, which doctors linked to his heart condition. In those videos, Ray J said medical professionals warned him he may have only months left to live, and he has publicly reacted to that prognosis with a mix of concern and determination.

The singer openly acknowledged that years of heavy drinking, drug use, and lifestyle choices contributed to his deteriorating heart health. “I f*cked up,” he said, pointing to the damage he believes he inflicted on his own body. Ray J told followers that friends urged him not to focus on grim predictions, yet he stressed that doctors told him to prepare for significant interventions, including the possibility of a pacemaker or defibrillator.

Despite the bleak outlook, Ray J said he wants to change his habits and stay alive for his children. He admitted that personal struggles — including being unable to see his kids due to a protective order — affected his mental state, and he now seeks stability and better health. He also mentioned considering alternative treatment options in Haiti as part of his fight.

Fans have flooded social media with support, and Ray J continues to update followers as he navigates this critical period.