Philadelphia EMT Charged with Theft from Deceased Woman in Center City

A Philadelphia EMT is facing serious charges after prosecutors allege he stole cash from a deceased woman’s wallet while responding to a call in Center City last October. The incident, which has left the victim’s family devastated, was reportedly captured on surveillance video.

Gary Robb, a 41-year-old former EMT with the Philadelphia Fire Department, was arrested in December and charged with three misdemeanors, including theft. According to prosecutors, Robb was responding to a call at the Center City condo of 72-year-old Nanette Santilli, who had passed away from natural causes. Surveillance footage allegedly shows Robb taking money from Santilli’s wallet during the call.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner described the allegations as “an abuse of a position of trust,” emphasizing that Robb was in the home due to his role as an EMT, a position funded by the city. “The allegations are that he is taking money that belongs to the deceased and to her family,” Krasner said.

The family of Nanette Santilli has expressed their heartbreak and anger over the incident. Vincent Giorgio, Santilli’s nephew, called the alleged theft “a betrayal of trust, especially to the family.” Giorgio also revealed that the family confronted Robb in court, where he reportedly showed no remorse, allegedly dismissing the act as a “victimless crime.”

“We’re just constantly reliving this,” Giorgio said. “Until this situation ends, it’s just going to constantly be a reminder.”

Robb, who is no longer employed by the Philadelphia Fire Department, could face a sentence of up to three to six years in jail if convicted. While a conviction would not automatically bar him from working as a first responder in the future, Krasner expressed hope that public agencies would exercise caution before considering him for any position of trust.

“If these allegations are confirmed, and if this defendant is convicted, I would like to think that he does not have another opportunity to be in a position of trust,” Krasner stated.

