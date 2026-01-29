School District Of Philadelphia Announces Returns To Classroom

Source: Connecticut Post/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

The School District of Philadelphia continued remote instruction this week as several Archdiocesan schools prepared to welcome students back to classrooms on Thursday, marking a split approach to in-person learning across the city.

District officials said they will keep buildings closed while they monitor safety conditions and staffing levels. Teachers continued to deliver lessons online, and families adjusted to another stretch of virtual learning. District leaders emphasized that they plan to return students to classrooms only when schools can operate safely and consistently.

Meanwhile, a number of Archdiocesan schools announced plans to resume in-person classes on Thursday. Administrators said they completed safety preparations, including revised schedules, enhanced cleaning routines, and updated health protocols. School leaders communicated reopening plans directly to parents earlier this week and encouraged families to review expectations before students return.

“We want our students back in school, learning face to face,” said one Archdiocesan administrator. “Our staff worked hard to prepare classrooms and procedures that support both learning and safety.”

Parents across the city expressed mixed reactions. Some families welcomed the opportunity for in-person instruction and said their children struggled with remote learning. Others raised concerns about health risks and said they planned to keep their children home for now.

The differing approaches highlight ongoing challenges for education leaders in Philadelphia. Public school officials must coordinate decisions for a large and diverse district, while private and parochial schools retain greater flexibility to move forward independently.

City health officials continued to urge families to follow public health guidance, including staying home when sick and monitoring symptoms closely.

Archdiocesan schools finalized logistics and prepared classrooms for students’ return. At the same time, district families waited for updates on when Philadelphia public schools might reopen buildings and resume in-person learning.