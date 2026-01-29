Stuck in the Slush: Why Philly Streets Are Still Unplowed and How We Fix It

Unequal plowing leaves some neighborhoods stranded, impacting residents and businesses

Real-time plow tracking and local hiring can improve efficiency and trust

Empowering block leaders with resources can accelerate neighborhood-level snow removal

Three days. That’s how long it’s been since the snow stopped falling, yet for many of us in Philadelphia—particularly in our neighborhoods outside Center City—the battle against the slush is far from over. While main arteries might be clear, too many side streets remain a messy, icy obstacle course. It’s frustrating, it’s dangerous, and quite frankly, our community deserves better.

Between 3 p.m. Tuesday and 3 p.m. Wednesday, the city’s GPS data show, about 30% of city streets had been visited by plows. Some areas, like Center City and South Philadelphia west of Broad Street, saw most numbered streets and cross streets hit by plows during that time. Meanwhile, South Philly and Center City neighborhoods east of Broad Street saw little to no reported activity

As we dig our cars out for the third time and watch neighbors struggle to get to work, school, or the grocery store, the question on everyone’s lips is simple: Why are we still waiting for the plows?

Walk through parts of North or West Philly right now, and the scene is all too familiar. Residents are navigating slick sidewalks and streets that look more like ice rinks than roadways. For our seniors and those with mobility issues, snow removal could be deadly. This isn’t just an inconvenience; it’s a trap that keeps them housebound.

Parents are scrambling with school delays or trying to navigate treacherous drop-off zones. Small businesses, the lifeblood of our local economy, are losing foot traffic because parking is non-existent and walking is a hazard.

Moving Forward: Ways to Expedite the Cleanup

1. Smarter Resource Allocation

We need a snow removal strategy that doesn’t just radiate out from City Hall. The city must prioritize equitable distribution of plowing resources. This means deploying smaller plow trucks capable of navigating narrow residential streets simultaneously with the big rigs clearing the highways.

2. Tech-Driven Transparency

The city should invest in real-time tracking apps accessible to all residents. Imagine an “Uber for Plows” interface where you can see exactly where the trucks are and get estimated arrival times for your block. This transparency builds trust and helps residents plan their days safely.

3. Community-Powered Partnerships

The city could implement a paid “Snow Corps” program, hiring local residents seasonally to help clear difficult spots, corners, and ADA ramps in their own neighborhoods. This puts money back into our pockets and ensures that the people cleaning the streets care about the people living on them.

4. The “Adopt-A-Block” Initiative

Similar to block captain programs, empowering local leaders with resources—like salt reserves and shovels provided by the city—can bridge the gap between a storm ending and the plows arriving. When we organize block-level clearing squads, we ensure our elders and neighbors with disabilities are dug out first, not last.