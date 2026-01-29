Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner Vows to Pursue ICE Agents, Drawing Controversy

Source: Mark Makela / Getty

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner has sparked significant controversy with his recent remarks targeting U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

Speaking at a rally, Krasner referred to ICE agents as a “small bunch of wannabe Nazis” and vowed to hold them accountable for any alleged misconduct, even after the Trump administration’s tenure. His comments, delivered to a crowd holding signs like “Abolish ICE,” emphasized a commitment to justice and accountability under the Constitution.

Krasner’s rhetoric aligns with his progressive stance as a district attorney, a position he has held since 2017 with backing from progressive donors like George Soros. His tenure has been marked by significant reforms, including changes to cash bail policies and a focus on reducing incarceration rates. However, his administration has faced criticism for high staff turnover and challenges in prosecuting serious cases.

The DA’s remarks are part of a broader coalition of progressive prosecutors aiming to address alleged abuses by ICE. Krasner’s comments have drawn both support and criticism, with some viewing his comparison to Nazis as inflammatory and others applauding his commitment to accountability.

This development highlights the ongoing tension between local and federal authorities over immigration enforcement, as well as the polarizing nature of political discourse in the United States.

