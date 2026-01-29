Gunman Steals Bike and Scooter to Commit Fatal Shooting in Southwest Philadelphia

Source: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / Getty

In a shocking sequence of events late Wednesday night, a gunman in Southwest Philadelphia used stolen transportation to carry out a fatal shooting, police report.

The incident began when the suspect allegedly stole a bicycle from the front of a SEPTA bus at the intersection of 64th Street and Lindbergh Avenue. Riding the stolen bike, the gunman arrived at the intersection of 66th Street and Dick’s Avenue, where he fatally shot a 19-year-old man. Surveillance footage revealed the suspect shooting the victim in the back before firing additional rounds after the victim fell to the ground.

After abandoning the bike at the scene, the gunman reportedly stole an electric scooter from another individual two blocks away on the 2600 block of Daggett Street. The scooter’s owner, unaware of the shooting, reported the theft to police.

Authorities apprehended a 19-year-old suspect Thursday morning at the intersection of 84th Street and Bartram Avenue. The identities of both the suspect and the victim are being withheld pending formal charges and notification of the victim’s family.

The investigation remains ongoing as police piece together the events leading up to the tragic shooting.

This is a developing story, and updates will follow as more information becomes available.