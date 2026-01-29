Philadelphia Braces for Bitter Cold and Possible Snow This Weekend

Source: MATTHEW HATCHER / Getty

As the region continues to endure a deep freeze, forecasters are keeping a close eye on a coastal storm that could bring minor snowfall and strong winds to parts of New Jersey this weekend.

Meteorologists predict that the winter storm, which has been monitored closely since last weekend’s snow event, will likely take an offshore track. This means the Philadelphia area is expected to be spared from significant snow accumulation. However, areas along New Jersey’s coast, including Atlantic City and Wildwood, could see less than an inch of snow on Sunday, with slightly higher totals in some spots.

The primary concern for coastal regions will be wind gusts reaching up to 50 MPH, which could lead to coastal flooding.

While the snow may be minimal, the cold will remain relentless. Philadelphia and surrounding areas will experience high temperatures in the mid-to-low 20s through Sunday, with wind chills plunging into the single digits. Despite some sunshine, the bitter cold will dominate the weekend.

Relief from the freezing temperatures is expected on Monday, Groundhog Day, when temperatures are forecasted to rise above the freezing point—a potential good sign for Punxsutawney Phil’s annual prediction.

Residents are advised to bundle up and stay informed about the latest weather updates. Coastal communities should remain vigilant for potential flooding and high winds.

