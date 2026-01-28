REPORT: Drugs, Guns Seized in Philly Homes, Man Fires at officers

Source: halbergman / Getty

A routine search warrant execution turned into a dramatic standoff on January 15, 2026, when a Philadelphia man fired at law enforcement officers. The incident led to the discovery of a significant cache of drugs, firearms, and cash across three properties linked to the suspect, officials reported.

Nicholas Sperando, 26, now faces multiple charges, including attempted murder, aggravated assault, and drug-related offenses.

The investigation into Sperando began in September 2025, when an informant working with Bucks County officials arranged several marijuana purchases from him. These transactions, which occurred in Northeast Philadelphia and Levittown, Pennsylvania, provided the basis for search warrants at three Philadelphia addresses connected to Sperando.

On the morning of January 15, a team of narcotics agents, state troopers, and local police arrived at a home on the 3800 block of Fairdale Road to execute the first warrant. After announcing their presence, officers were met with gunfire from inside the residence.

They retreated, re-announced their presence, and were fired upon again. A perimeter was established, and after several tense minutes, Sperando surrendered and was taken into custody.

Inside the home, investigators found a semiautomatic pistol, an AR-style rifle, a Glock handgun with an extended magazine, drug paraphernalia, cash, and evidence of gunfire that had damaged a neighbor’s property.

Simultaneously, law enforcement executed warrants at two other properties. At a home on the 1200 block of Day Street, 19-year-old David Tierney was caught attempting to flush pills and a white powdery substance, believed to be cocaine, down a toilet. Tierney was arrested without incident. A search of the property revealed large quantities of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, cash, and a loaded firearm.

The third search, conducted at a residence on the 9200 block of James Street, uncovered more marijuana, firearms—including a Mossberg pump shotgun—and additional drug paraphernalia.

Sperando is currently being held in the Bucks County Jail without bail. His attorney, Louis Busico, claimed that Sperando acted out of fear, believing his home was being broken into. Tierney, also in custody, faces charges of drug manufacturing, conspiracy, and evidence tampering.

Authorities are continuing their investigation and are seeking additional individuals who may have been involved in the drug and gun operations.