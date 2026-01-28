Kendall Jenner Trolls Her Long List Of Losing Athlete Exes In New Super Bowl Ad: ‘The Internet Says I’m Cursed’

Kendall Jenner pokes fun at the 'Kardashian curse' in a new Fanatics Sportsbook ad.

Jenner attributes her wealth to the failed relationships of her basketball player exes.

The Kardashian-Jenner family has often addressed the supposed 'curse' affecting their partners.

One thing about the Kardashian-Jenner clan, they can usually have a good laugh at their own expense.

Kendal Jenner poked fun at one of the longest-running jokes about her family during a new Fanatics Sportsbook ad, referencing the “Kardashian curse” and the viral rumor that she and her sisters cause their boyfriends’ failures.

“Haven’t you heard?” Kendall asks in the ad, which is set to air during Super Bowl LX on Feb. 8. “The internet says I’m cursed.”

Wearing a robe in a lavish mansion on the beach, Kendall then takes a sip of a cup of tea that has a rose embellishment on it, which wilts as she takes a sip.

“Any basketball player who dates me kind of hits a rough patch,” she says as she lights a match and throws it into a basket of NBA jerseys.“

The model—who previously dated Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, free agent Ben Simmons, and LA Clippers alum Blake Griffin —walks through a house filled with portraits of her and past boyfriends (whose faces are conveniently burned or ripped out), joking, “While the world has been talking about it, I’ve been betting on it.”

“How else do you think I could afford all of this? Modeling?” she jokes.

The reality star goes on to say that it was funded by when “basketball boyfriend one missed the playoffs,” adding, “I guess nobody was getting a ring in this house.”

Then, she showed off a vintage convertible and said that it was funded by her next failed romance.

“Do you like this bad boy?” Kendall gloats. “Boyfriend two flopped right out of the league.”

As for her private jet, Kendall attributes that to “boyfriend three.”

She finishes off the commercial by pointing out, “Kardashian Curse…it’s not even my last name.”

Jenner’s cheeky Super Bowl ad isn’t the first time someone in her family has addressed their supposed curse, which is said to bring bad luck to their boyfriends. In a 2016 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian’s ex Scott Disick attempted to “purge” himself of the curse by hiring a medium.

Khloe Kardashian slammed the rumor in 2018 while she was still with NBA player Tristan Thompson. She responded to a fan who claimed he didn’t want her to marry Thompson, writing on X, “Only stupid people believe stupid rumors.”

Back in 2018, Kylie Jenner—who is currently dating Timothée Chalamet—admitted that she has seen some truth to the curse, but believed it said more about the exes than her sisters.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder told GQ in 2018, “They come and can’t handle it.”

Ironically, Kendall Jenner’s most famous ex, Bad Bunny, is performing for the Super Bowl halftime show this year, so it’s safe to say the curse didn’t affect him at all.

