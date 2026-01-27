Emilia: Kensington’s Newest Culinary Gem

Source: YuraWhite / Getty

Philadelphia’s vibrant food scene has a new star: Emilia, a casual Italian restaurant nestled in the heart of Kensington. Helmed by James Beard Award-winning chef Greg Vernick, Emilia opened its doors today, bringing a slice of Rome to the bustling Frankford Avenue.

A Roman Inspiration

The concept for Emilia was born from a recent trip to Rome, where Vernick, alongside Chef de Cuisine Meredith Medoway and Culinary Director Drew Parrasio, immersed themselves in the city’s culinary traditions. From trattorias to street food, the team explored the essence of Italian cuisine, culminating in a transformative visit to the American Academy in Rome. There, a simple yet unforgettable chicken ragù pasta inspired Emilia’s signature dish: rigatoni in ragù bianco.

A Neighborhood Haven

Located just north of the York Street roundabout, Emilia is designed to be a welcoming neighborhood spot. With seating for 60 in the dining room, 10 at the bar, and 20 in a cozy lounge area, the restaurant balances sophistication with approachability. Vernick’s vision? A place where guests can “walk in, exhale, and relax.”

The Menu: Italian Elegance

Love Local? Get more! Join the Philly's R&B station Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Emilia’s menu is a celebration of Italian flavors, featuring house-made pastas like capellini with pesto and radiatore in mushroom Bolognese. The wood-fired grill takes center stage, delivering dishes like rabbit Emiliana and grilled sea bream. Smaller plates, such as carta di musica with butter and bottarga, and sea scallop crudo with burrata, showcase the team’s creativity and attention to detail.

Complementing the food is a bar program dedicated to Italian beverages, including low-intervention wines, amari, and seasonal negronis. For non-drinkers, Italian sodas and zero-proof cocktails are also on offer.

A Culinary Evolution

Emilia marks a new chapter for Vernick, who has previously dazzled Philadelphia with Vernick Food & Drink, Vernick Coffee Bar, and Vernick Fish. This venture into Italian cuisine, influenced by Medoway’s expertise and the building developers’ vision, adds another layer to his impressive portfolio.

Emilia is open Sunday to Wednesday from 5 to 9:30 p.m., and Thursday to Saturday from 5 to 10 p.m. Reservations can be made via Resy, but walk-ins are always welcome.