Pharrell Williams Sued by Neptunes Partner Chad Hugo For Over $1M

Source: Gary Gershoff / Getty

A legal dispute has formed between Pharrell Williams and his former Neptunes partner, Chad Hugo. Hugo has filed a lawsuit against Pharrell, alleging that he was excluded from their shared business ventures and denied significant earnings, amounting to as much as $1 million in royalties and revenues from their N.E.R.D. projects.

The lawsuit, filed on January 23, 2026, accuses Pharrell of misconduct, including concealing financial information, diverting funds, and engaging in self-dealing. Hugo’s attorney, Brent J. Lehman, described Pharrell’s actions as “willful, fraudulent, and malicious,” calling for punitive damages.

This legal battle follows a 2024 trademark dispute where Hugo accused Pharrell of attempting to gain sole control of The Neptunes’ name. Hugo also claims he was denied access to financial records, despite repeated requests since 2021. The lawsuit alleges that Hugo has not received his fair share of royalties from album sales, touring income, and merchandising deals.

The case sheds light on the fallout between the two music icons, who were once celebrated for their collaborative hits as The Neptunes. Fans are left wondering about the future of their partnership amidst these allegations.