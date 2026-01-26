Here’s what is closed, canceled in Delaware due to winter storm
Statewide Closures and Adjustments
- Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV): All road exams, appointments, and off-site inspections are canceled on Monday, January 26. Toll payments will only be accepted via E-ZPass or Toll by Plate until Tuesday morning.
- Bayhealth: Walk-in medical centers in Milford and other locations are closed on Sunday, January 25.
- National Wildlife Refuges: Visitor centers at Prime Hook and Bombay Hook will remain closed through Monday, January 26, though outdoor facilities will stay open.
- Food Bank of Delaware: Locations in Glasgow and Milford are closed on Monday, January 26.
- YMCA of Delaware: All locations are closed on Sunday, January 25.
- The Music School of Delaware: All locations are closed through Monday, January 26.
County-Specific Updates
New Castle County
- Government Offices: All offices, libraries, and activity centers are closed on Sunday, January 25.
- Wilmington: City offices are closed on Monday, January 26, with sanitation services resuming on Wednesday, January 28.
- University of Delaware: Newark campus operations are suspended through Monday, January 26, with no in-person classes.
- Hagley Museum and Library: Closed through Monday, January 26.
Kent County
- Delaware State University: The Scholarship Ball is postponed, and campus operations will be conducted remotely on Monday, January 26.
Sussex County
- Beebe Healthcare: Adjusted hours for walk-in care centers on Sunday, January 25, and delayed openings for outpatient services on Monday, January 26.
- Cape May-Lewes Ferry: Morning departures on Sunday, January 25, are canceled.
Nearby Areas
- Longwood Gardens (Pennsylvania): Closed through Monday, January 26, with normal operations resuming on Wednesday, January 28.
