Here’s what is closed, canceled in Delaware due to winter storm

Published on January 26, 2026
Massive Winter Storm Creates Havoc Across Large Swath Of US
Source: Joe Lamberti / Getty

Statewide Closures and Adjustments

  • Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV): All road exams, appointments, and off-site inspections are canceled on Monday, January 26. Toll payments will only be accepted via E-ZPass or Toll by Plate until Tuesday morning.
  • Bayhealth: Walk-in medical centers in Milford and other locations are closed on Sunday, January 25.
  • National Wildlife Refuges: Visitor centers at Prime Hook and Bombay Hook will remain closed through Monday, January 26, though outdoor facilities will stay open.
  • Food Bank of Delaware: Locations in Glasgow and Milford are closed on Monday, January 26.
  • YMCA of Delaware: All locations are closed on Sunday, January 25.
  • The Music School of Delaware: All locations are closed through Monday, January 26.

County-Specific Updates

New Castle County

  • Government Offices: All offices, libraries, and activity centers are closed on Sunday, January 25.
  • Wilmington: City offices are closed on Monday, January 26, with sanitation services resuming on Wednesday, January 28.
  • University of Delaware: Newark campus operations are suspended through Monday, January 26, with no in-person classes.
  • Hagley Museum and Library: Closed through Monday, January 26.

Kent County

  • Delaware State University: The Scholarship Ball is postponed, and campus operations will be conducted remotely on Monday, January 26.

Sussex County

  • Beebe Healthcare: Adjusted hours for walk-in care centers on Sunday, January 25, and delayed openings for outpatient services on Monday, January 26.
  • Cape May-Lewes Ferry: Morning departures on Sunday, January 25, are canceled.

Nearby Areas

  • Longwood Gardens (Pennsylvania): Closed through Monday, January 26, with normal operations resuming on Wednesday, January 28.

