Many SEPTA services suspended on Sunday, but gradually restored on Monday with reduced schedules.

Certain major transit lines like Market-Frankford and Broad Street remain operational, but expect delays.

Passengers advised to check SEPTA.org for updates, allow extra time, and have backup commute plans.

Philly SEPTA Services Face Delays After Winter Storm

Heads up, Philly! The recent winter storm has caused significant disruptions to SEPTA services, and the effects are expected to continue into Monday. If you rely on public transit, you’ll want to plan ahead for potential delays and cancellations as the city digs out. Here is what you need to know to navigate your commute.

Major Service Suspensions and Gradual Restoration

On Sunday afternoon, the storm’s impact led SEPTA to suspend several key services. This included all Regional Rail lines, Bus routes, Access Paratransit, and the city trolleys on Metro Routes T & G.

The good news is that these services are set to be gradually restored on Monday, January 26th, as weather and road conditions improve. However, “gradual” is the key word. You should anticipate a slower-than-usual return to normalcy.

When services do resume, they will operate on modified schedules:

Regional Rail: Will follow a Saturday schedule.

Will follow a Saturday schedule. Bus and Metro (City Trolleys): Will follow a Monday schedule.

It’s crucial to double-check specific route times before heading out, as these modified schedules can affect your usual travel plans.

Which Services Are Still Running?

While many services were paused, several major lines have continued to operate throughout the storm. These include:

Market-Frankford Line (L)

Broad Street Line (B)

Suburban Trolleys (D)

Norristown High Speed Line (M)

Even though these lines are running, you should still prepare for a challenging commute. SEPTA has advised customers to expect delays, some trip cancellations, and longer travel times across all operational services on Monday. The lingering effects of the snow and ice will likely impact schedules and the speed of travel.

Tips for Your Monday Commute

Navigating the transit system after a storm requires a bit of extra patience and planning. Here are some tips to make your journey smoother:

Check Before You Go: The most important step is to get the latest information directly from the source. Visit SEPTA.org for real-time updates on service status, schedules, and specific route changes. This is your best tool for avoiding long waits at a station for a train or bus that has been canceled. Allow Extra Time: Your commute will almost certainly take longer than usual. Build extra time into your travel plans to account for potential delays. Rushing will only add to the stress. Stay Safe: Station platforms, bus stops, and sidewalks may still be slippery. Wear appropriate footwear with good traction and be mindful of your surroundings. Have a Backup Plan: If possible, consider alternative routes or travel options. Knowing your backup plan ahead of time can save you from getting stranded if your primary route is experiencing severe delays.

SEPTA is working to get the system back to full operation as quickly and safely as possible. We appreciate the efforts of all the workers clearing tracks and roads to get the city moving again. For now, stay informed, plan your trip carefully, and travel safely.