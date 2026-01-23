Teyana Taylor, Wunmi Mosaku, Delroy Lindo, Michael B. Jordan And Ryan Coogler React To Oscar Nominations

Teyana Taylor, a first-time Oscar nominee, is deeply emotional and grateful for the recognition.

Michael B. Jordan and Ryan Coogler, longtime collaborators, are honored to be in the Oscar conversation.

Wunmi Mosaku and Delroy Lindo are also first-time nominees, expressing joy and surprise at the news.

The 2026 Oscar nominations were announced yesterday, and ‘Sinners’ made history with a record-breaking 16 nods. It’s a huge win for the talent on the film but also for Black Hollywood, who we hope win big on Oscars night. From Teyana Taylor to Michael B. Jordan, here’s how our favorite nominees reacted to Oscars glory.

Teyana Taylor

Teyana Taylor is an Oscar nominated actress. The “One Battle After Another” performer was ecstatic upon learning she received a “Best Supporting Actress” nomination for her role as Perfidia Beverly Hills in the Paul Thomas Anderson-directed film. And so was her mother and momager, who she had to tell to calm down because she was so overcome with emotion on the phone.

In a post on social media, Teyana shared the warm moment with the caption that highlighted her career as an entertainer from the streets of Harlem to the big time. “I am so deeply emotional, so humbled, and so grateful for every person who has walked this road with me. My village, My prayer warriors!

Michael B. Jordan and Ryan Coogler

Michael B. Jordan and Ryan Coogler have been working together since ‘Fruitvale Station’ and all of it has led up to this very moment. Both are nominated in respective categories ‘Best Actor’ and ‘Best Director.’

“I’ve been in this industry for a long time. I’ve admired and seen the Academy and the other actors in the movies and filmmakers that I’ve looked up to and been inspired by my whole life,” Jordan told The Hollywood Reporter. “To be in those conversations and in that company is a solidifying feeling.”

Like his ‘Sinners’ co-stars, MBJ was sleep when the announcements came out.

“I did not get up at 5:30. Man, I slept. I’m in the edit right now [on The Thomas Crown Affair], so I kind of wanted to just kind of wake up to whatever I was going to wake up to — and that was a lot of love and affection. To be acknowledged in this way, it is truly an honor. It is crazy.”



So who did he call first? His mom, of course.

“My mom was my first call. It was great. A lot of tears and the reason why I’m even in this industry and why I’m acting at all — why that was even an idea. To talk to the woman who started it all first meant the world. I’m sure Ryan is doing his phone calls right now, so we missed each other. (Laughs.) We called each other back and forth, so I’m going to connect with him pretty soon too.”

For Coogler, he handled announcment day how he would any other, waking up next to his wife Zinzi.

“I turned on YouTube when I woke up,” he explained to Variety. “Me and Zinzi sleep in the same room [laughs], so it was like, “Hey, get up.” Very similar to how it’s been for 20-something years. It was no different from when we were in New Orleans or on other movies. It was nice to roll over and turn on YouTube. We were up late last night working, so we’re still waking up. We’re all in California, and we’ve gotta take the kids to school.”

Wunmi Mosaku

Wunmi Mosaku was sleeping when the 2026 Oscar nominations were announced. Her husband woke her up to tell her the news she was nominated for “Best Supporting Actress.”

“My husband came in at 5:34 saying, ‘You’ve been nominated for an Oscar.’ I was like, ‘No way,’” Mosaku told The Wrap. “Yeah, I was in my bed in my head wrap,” she added.

She immedietly asked about her co-stars and if they received nominations. Afterwards, she got on the phone with her team, family and the press. “I haven’t looked at anything. Danielle Brooks [who announced the nominations] and is a friend of mine, she tried to call me. I haven’t even messaged her to say, I’ll call you back.”



Delroy Lindo

Delroy Lindo was on “Good Morning America” talking about his nomination. Lindo scroed a “Best Supporting Actor” nomination, his first at 73-years-old. “It feels terrific,” Lindo said. “I’m still processing, if I’m really honest, but it’s wonderful. And part of my response has to do with how positive everybody else’s response has been. A lot of support, a lot of love. It feels really good.”

Congrats to all the nominees!

