Philadelphia Schools District Announces Closure Amid Snowstorm

Published on January 23, 2026
Rendell Center Governor Candidates Forum in Philadelphia
Source: NurPhoto / Getty

Philadelphia is bracing for a significant snowstorm this weekend, prompting city officials to take proactive measures to ensure public safety. Mayor Cherelle Parker announced that a snow emergency will begin at 9 p.m. on Saturday, urging residents to move vehicles off snow emergency routes to facilitate snow removal efforts. The storm is expected to bring a mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain, with meteorologists predicting up to 14 inches of snow in some areas.

In response to the impending weather, the School District of Philadelphia has decided to close all schools on Monday, January 26. Superintendent Tony Watlington confirmed that students will be sent home with Chromebooks over the weekend to prepare for potential remote learning days if closures extend beyond Monday. Meanwhile, local stores are experiencing high demand for essentials like salt and ice melt as residents prepare for the storm.

