City of Philadelphia Sues Trump Administration for Memorial Removal at Independence National Historic Park

The City of Philadelphia has filed a federal lawsuit against the Trump administration following the removal of a slavery exhibit at Independence National Historical Park. The exhibit, located at the President’s House Site, commemorated the lives of nine enslaved individuals who served under President George Washington. The city is seeking a preliminary injunction to restore the displays, which were dismantled without prior notice.

The lawsuit says that “the National Park Service has removed artwork and informational displays at the President’s House site referencing slavery, presumably pursuant to the mandate” of Executive Order No. 14253, which President Donald Trump signed in March.

The city argues that the removal erases critical historical narratives and undermines efforts to confront the legacy of slavery. Philadelphia officials, including City Council President Kenyatta Johnson, have condemned the action as an attempt to “whitewash American history.” The lawsuit highlights the broader implications of the administration’s directive, which has also targeted other cultural and historical institutions.

“Defendants have provided no explanation at all for their removal of the historical, educational displays at the President’s House site, let alone a reasoned one,” the lawsuit says.



In a statement to The Washington Post, Interior Department spokesperson Elizabeth Peace said action was taken after a review.

“The President has directed federal agencies to review interpretive materials to ensure accuracy, honesty, and alignment with shared national values,” Peace said. “Following completion of the required review, the National Park Service is now taking action to remove or revise interpretive materials in accordance with the Order.”.

