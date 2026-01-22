Black Actors With the Most Oscar Nominations of All Time

Source:

The Academy Awards have long reflected both progress and limitation. Still, a select group of Black actors earned repeated recognition despite shifting industry standards and opportunities.

That legacy continues this year. Sinners entered the ceremony with a historic slate of nominations, marking one of the most recognized Black-led films in Academy history. Director Ryan Coogler reached a record-setting number of nominations at this year’s show, reinforcing how sustained excellence still breaks through. The moment reflects progress driven by vision, not trends.

These performers did not rely on a single breakout role. Instead, they built careers defined by consistency, range, and longevity. Their nominations span decades, genres, and eras of Hollywood.

Some broke barriers when opportunities were scarce. Others expanded what leading and supporting roles could look like on the biggest stage. Each nomination signaled respect from the Academy, even when wins did not always follow.

This list focuses strictly on nomination totals, not popularity or box office success. As the 2026 Oscars approach, it highlights the Black actors whose work the Academy recognized most often — and whose impact continues to shape awards history.

Denzel Washington — 10 nominations, 2 wins

Source: MIKE NELSON / Getty

Washington earned nominations for films including Glory, Malcolm X, Training Day, Fences, and The Tragedy of Macbeth.

He won Best Supporting Actor for Glory and Best Actor for Training Day.

His nominations span more than three decades, a record among Black actors.