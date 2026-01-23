Philadelphia Art Museum Marketing Director Resigns Amid Rebrand

Source: Paul Marotta / Getty

The Philadelphia Art Museum is undergoing significant changes as its Chief Marketing Officer, Paul Dien, has announced his resignation, effective February 1, 2026. Dien, who joined the museum in 2023 under the leadership of former director and CEO Sasha Suda, played a pivotal role in the museum’s recent rebranding efforts. The rebrand, which included a name change from the Philadelphia Museum of Art to the Philadelphia Art Museum, aimed to modernize the institution’s image and attract a broader audience. However, the campaign faced mixed reactions, with some praising its fresh approach while others criticized its execution, including the new logo and the shorthand moniker “PhAM.”

Dien’s departure comes amidst a period of turbulence for the museum. His resignation follows the controversial termination of Sasha Suda last fall, who has since filed a wrongful dismissal lawsuit against the institution. The rebranding, which was intended to revitalize the museum’s public perception and boost attendance, has sparked debates among stakeholders and the public. While some board members supported the campaign’s vision of accessibility and community engagement, others questioned its effectiveness and reception. As the museum navigates these challenges, its new leadership, under CEO Daniel Weiss, is tasked with evaluating the rebrand’s impact and charting a path forward.

