Listen Live
Close
Local

Philadelphia Art Museum Marketing Director Resigns Amid Rebrand

Published on January 23, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Philadelphia Exteriors And Landmarks
Source: Paul Marotta / Getty

The Philadelphia Art Museum is undergoing significant changes as its Chief Marketing Officer, Paul Dien, has announced his resignation, effective February 1, 2026. Dien, who joined the museum in 2023 under the leadership of former director and CEO Sasha Suda, played a pivotal role in the museum’s recent rebranding efforts. The rebrand, which included a name change from the Philadelphia Museum of Art to the Philadelphia Art Museum, aimed to modernize the institution’s image and attract a broader audience. However, the campaign faced mixed reactions, with some praising its fresh approach while others criticized its execution, including the new logo and the shorthand moniker “PhAM.”

Dien’s departure comes amidst a period of turbulence for the museum. His resignation follows the controversial termination of Sasha Suda last fall, who has since filed a wrongful dismissal lawsuit against the institution. The rebranding, which was intended to revitalize the museum’s public perception and boost attendance, has sparked debates among stakeholders and the public. While some board members supported the campaign’s vision of accessibility and community engagement, others questioned its effectiveness and reception. As the museum navigates these challenges, its new leadership, under CEO Daniel Weiss, is tasked with evaluating the rebrand’s impact and charting a path forward.

SEE ALSO

More from Philly's R&B station
Trending
Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Victory Parade
Local  |  Deion Allen

What Happened in Philly this Year?: Notable Philly Moments 2025

Comment
President Trump Departs White House For Florida
177 Items
Entertainment  |  Airiel B.

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

Comment
50 Cent Performs At The OVO Hydro
17 Items
Lifestyle  |  Deion Allen

Staying Sober: 16 Rappers Who Don’t Smoke

Comment
1995 MTV Video Music Awards Show
Radio One Exclusives  |  Zuliesuivie

Biggie Small’s Killer Revealed, 26 Years Later

Comment
New Mexico State v USC
42 Items
Entertainment  |  WRNB Philly Staff

Baller Babes: 25 of the Most Beautiful NCAA Women’s Basketball Players

Comment

Philly's R&amp;B station

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close