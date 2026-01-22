Listen Live
Health

Dr. Ian Smith Talks 'The Last 15' & Weight Loss

Dr. Ian Smith Talks 'The Last 15' & Weight Loss

Published on January 22, 2026
The Morning Hustle Dr Ian Smith Interview Cover
Source: Reach Media / other

Dr. Ian Smith returned to The Morning Hustle to jumpstart everyone’s 2026 health goals, chopping it up with Lore’l, Kyle Santillian, and Alton Walker. The renowned health expert got real about fitness, his new book, and the truth behind today’s weight loss trends.


Dr. Smith introduced his new book, “The Last 15,” a seven-week program designed to help people break through weight loss plateaus. He emphasized that the book is not a diet but a meal plan using regular, affordable foods. He explained that sustainable weight loss is gradual, and his plan focuses on teaching people how to combine foods to boost metabolism, stay full longer, and burn fat effectively.

The conversation also tackled the controversial topic of GLP-1 medications like Ozempic. Dr. Ian acknowledged they can be a helpful tool for the right person under a doctor’s supervision but criticized celebrities for not being transparent about the side effects and the necessity of lifestyle changes. He stressed that these drugs are not a magic bullet and that changing eating and exercise habits is essential for long-term success.

Finally, Dr. Smith broke down the importance of balancing diet with exercise, calling it a “one-two punch.” He recommended 90 minutes of cardio and 60 minutes of strength training per week. He specifically encouraged women to lift weights, explaining that building muscle is key to burning more calories. He wrapped up by sharing three immediate tips for a healthier lifestyle: front-load your calories, eat protein with every meal, and incorporate resistance training into your routine.

Dr. Ian Smith Talks ‘The Last 15’ & Weight Loss was originally published on themorninghustle.com

