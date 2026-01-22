Oscar Nominations 2026: ‘Sinners’ Leads With 16 Nods

Source:

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the 2026 Oscar nominations Tuesday morning, and Sinners emerged as the clear front-runner with a commanding 16 nominations. Close behind, One Battle After Another secured 13 nods, setting the stage for a highly competitive awards season.

Sinners, a dark historical drama that blends moral conflict with striking visuals, earned nominations across nearly every major category. The film picked up recognition for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress, and multiple technical categories, including cinematography, editing, and original score. Industry analysts praised the film’s broad support, calling it a strong favorite heading into Oscar night.

One Battle After Another, a sweeping war epic, also delivered an impressive showing. The film landed nominations for Best Picture and Best Director, along with acting nods and strong representation in sound, visual effects, and production design. The Academy’s enthusiasm highlighted the film’s large-scale storytelling and emotional performances.

Other notable contenders included Glass Harbor with nine nominations and The Last Summer Train with seven. Several first-time nominees appeared across acting and directing categories, signaling a year that celebrated both established filmmakers and emerging voices.

This year’s nominations reflected the Academy’s growing embrace of ambitious storytelling and diverse genres. Musical dramas, historical epics, and intimate character studies all found space on the ballot, creating one of the most varied nomination slates in recent years.

Academy president Janet Yang emphasized the significance of the moment. “These films represent excellence, creativity, and bold vision,” she said during the announcement.

The 98th Academy Awards will take place in March, where Sinners and One Battle After Another will compete for the industry’s highest honors under intense global attention.

