Villanova University Closed Due to Building Threat

Villanova University was closed on Thursday morning following a threat targeting one of its academic buildings. The FBI, along with state and local law enforcement, is investigating the situation. While no immediate danger has been reported, the university decided to close as a precautionary measure.

The president of Villanova released a public statement, “Dear Members of the Villanova Community,



Confirming the Nova Alert message that went out to the community, and ensuring that everyone received the message below:



Early this morning, the University received a threat of violence targeted at an academic building. The FBI is actively investigating, and our Public Safety department has engaged with federal, state, and local law enforcement to investigate. While we are ascertaining the validity of the threat, out of an abundance of caution, the University will be closed today, and all activities are canceled.

Residential students are advised to stay in their residence hall. Non-residential students should not come to campus. All faculty and staff should not report. Given the threat, there will be additional police presence on campus to ensure the safety of the community.”

University officials have not disclosed the specific building targeted or the nature of the threat, citing the ongoing investigation. Students living on campus have been instructed to remain in their residence halls, while off-campus students and staff are advised to stay away. This incident follows a similar scare last August when the university went into lockdown due to a hoax active shooter report. Villanova, located 12 miles northwest of Philadelphia, is home to approximately 6,700 undergraduates. Further updates are expected later in the day

