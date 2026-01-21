A$AP Rocky Announces Major ‘Don’t Be Dumb’ World Tour Dates

Source: XNY/Star Max / Getty

Rap star A$AP Rocky electrified fans this week by announcing his 2026 Don’t Be Dumb World Tour following the release of his new album Don’t Be Dumb. The tour marks Rocky’s first global headlining run in years and gives fans a chance to see him perform songs from his latest project live.

Rocky revealed the tour dates in a series of social media posts and promotional materials, confirming that the trek will span North America and Europe from late spring through early fall. The tour will kick off on May 27 in Chicago at the United Center, where Rocky will launch the campaign that celebrates his fourth studio album and first full-length project in eight years.

The announcement drew immediate excitement online, especially among fans who have waited since his 2019 Injured Generation Tour to see him on the road again. Rocky plans 42-plus shows across the United States and Canada before heading overseas for a robust European leg. The run will hit major markets including New York, Los Angeles, Miami, London, Glasgow, Manchester, and Dublin, before concluding with a grand finale in Paris on September 30.

Rocky’s team opened presales this week, giving Cash App cardholders and registered fans early access to tickets. General ticket sales will begin Tuesday, January 27 at 9 a.m. local time in most markets. VIP packages with premium perks and exclusive experiences will also be available.

Music industry observers noted that this tour announcement amplifies Rocky’s momentum as he branches out creatively. Fans expect high-energy performances that blend his genre-defying sound with visual and fashion-forward stage production. With this tour, Rocky not only promotes Don’t Be Dumb but also cements his place as one of hip-hop’s most compelling live performers in 2026.

SEE ALSO The Biggest News Stories Of 2025