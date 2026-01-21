WNBA Star Angel Reese Joins “The Hunting Wives” Cast For Season 2

Source: Rich Storry / Getty

WNBA star Angel Reese continues to expand her influence beyond basketball with a major move into television. Reese has joined the cast of Netflix’s hit drama series The Hunting Wives for its highly anticipated second season, marking another milestone in her rapidly growing entertainment career.

Reese, who has built a powerful brand through her dominance on the court and her strong presence in fashion and media, will step into a recurring role on the series. Netflix confirmed her casting as production ramps up for the new season. While details about her character remain under wraps, sources close to the show describe the role as bold, layered, and central to several key storylines.

Based on the bestselling novel by May Cobb, The Hunting Wives explores wealth, power, and dark secrets in a small Texas town. Season one drew strong viewership and social media buzz, quickly establishing the show as a breakout hit. Producers aim to raise the stakes in season two, and Reese’s casting signals a clear push toward broader cultural impact.

Reese has steadily built her résumé off the court, landing major endorsement deals and making high-profile appearances in fashion campaigns and television projects. She has repeatedly expressed interest in acting and storytelling, and this role gives her a high-visibility platform to showcase a new side of her talent.

As Reese balances her WNBA career with growing entertainment ambitions, her addition to The Hunting Wives underscores her star power and versatility. Season two promises more intrigue, drama, and attention—and Angel Reese stands ready to command the screen.

