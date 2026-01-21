Ruby Rose Accuses Nicki Minaj Of Mistreating Tour Staff

Source:

Artist and model Ruby Rose has sparked fresh controversy after publicly accusing rapper Nicki Minaj of mistreating tour staff during a past tour. Rose claimed that Minaj routinely created a hostile work environment and fired crew members on impulse whenever she felt upset.

Rose shared the allegations while discussing her experiences working in the entertainment industry. She said she witnessed behavior that shocked her and left many staff members anxious about their job security. According to Rose, Minaj would dismiss people without warning, even when they had fulfilled their responsibilities. Rose framed the alleged conduct as emotionally driven rather than performance-based, saying staff never knew when they might lose their jobs.

Rose emphasized that crew members worked long hours under intense pressure and depended on stability to support themselves and their families. She argued that sudden firings disrupted lives and damaged morale across the tour. Rose also said that fear shaped the backstage atmosphere, with workers avoiding any action that might trigger Minaj’s anger.

The allegations quickly spread across social media, where fans and critics debated Rose’s credibility and Minaj’s reputation. Some users praised Rose for speaking out about power dynamics in the music industry, while others questioned her motives and defended Minaj’s leadership style. The discussion has reignited broader conversations about how high-profile artists treat behind-the-scenes workers.

Nicki Minaj has not publicly responded to Rose’s claims as of this writing. Her representatives have also not issued a statement addressing the allegations. Without an official response, the claims remain unverified.

The situation highlights ongoing scrutiny of workplace culture in major tours and productions. As more entertainers speak openly about their experiences, the industry continues to face pressure to ensure respectful treatment for all staff, regardless of status or fame.

