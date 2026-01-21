Mike Jones Phone Number Works at ShopRite?

Source: Julia Beverly / Getty

“281-330-8004, hit Mike Jones up on the low!” If you were around in the early 2000s, chances are you can still recite this iconic line from Houston rapper Mike Jones’ hit single “Back Then.”

But legend has it, you could allegedly use this same number at ShopRite to save a couple bucks on your grocery bill?

The viral video shows a person typing in the famous 281-330-8004 into the self-checkout register at ShopRite. Once entered, the screen read ‘PricePlus Card Activated’.

Oddly enough, users in the comments alleged that the same number is link to many different reward systems.

“Works at Walgreens too 😂” jackpana3n5 commented.

“Win Dixie limits a number to be used 3 times a day. I used to use this there when I went” aporzio23 wrote.

Jones intention to publicize his phone number as part of his marketing strategy became a cultural phenomenon, with fans across the nation dialing the number just to see if it worked. Fast forward to today, who knew that same number would find an unexpected second life.

