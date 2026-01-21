REPORT: PA State Police Search for 10 year-old Missing Boy

Source: filo / Getty

Pennsylvania State Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 10-year-old Muhammad Sakho, who went missing on Tuesday morning, January 20, 2026, in Philadelphia. Muhammad was last seen near Penrose Elementary School, located at 78th Street and Buist Avenue in the Eastwick neighborhood, shortly after 8 a.m. Surveillance footage captured him entering the school cafeteria at 8:08 a.m. and leaving at 8:20 a.m., but his whereabouts since then remain unknown.

Muhammad is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing approximately 100 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, a light green jacket, blue jeans, and a blue backpack. Authorities have expressed heightened concern due to his young age and the extreme weather conditions. His family, including his mother, stepfather, and aunt, have made emotional pleas for his safe return. Anyone with information is urged to contact 911 or the Philadelphia Police Department at 215-686-3183

