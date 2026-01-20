Enter to Win Philly’s Cutest Couple Contest!

Source: Lonnie Gordon / R1

Valentine’s Day is coming, and we’re on the lookout for Philly’s cutest couple! We want to spotlight the ultimate power couple in Philadelphia!.Nominate you and bae or another adorable couple to win the bragging rights of ‘Philly’s Cutest Couple’! The power couple will receive ‘The Ultimate Date Night’! Submit your nomination for Philly’s cutest couple today!

Enter Philly’s Cutest Couple below!

Upload Phase: 1/20/2026 – 2/1/2026

Voting Phase: 2/2/2026 – 2/10/2026

Grand Prize (1 winner):

One (1) pair of Front Row tickets to the R&B Lovers Tour at Boardwalk Hall on February 14 th

One (1) pair of Front Row tickets to Fantasia + Anthony Hamilton at Boardwalk Hall on March 28 th

A Relaxing Couples Massage

Dinner for 2

Qualifying Prize (4 winners):

One (1) pair of tickets to the R&B Lovers Tour at Boardwalk Hall on February 14th

One (1) pair of tickets to Fantasia + Anthony Hamilton at Boardwalk Hall on March 28th

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. The “Cutest Couple Contest” (the “Promotion”) is only open those persons who are legal residents of the United States, residing within the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania metropolitan area, and eighteen (18) years of age or older. All Entries for this Promotion must be received by the Station by 11:59PM ET on Sunday, February 1, 2026. Subject to Official Rules.



TO READ SPECIFIC RULES FOR CUTEST COUPLE CONTEST [CLICK HERE]

SEE ALSO The Biggest News Stories Of 2025