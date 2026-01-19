Philadelphia Children Forced To Sit On School Bus Floor

Source: Artur Debat / Getty

Philadelphia families erupted in anger this week after students aboard a district school bus were forced to sit on the floor because no seats were available, raising immediate safety concerns and questions about district transportation planning.

Parents and guardians at a bus stop in North Philadelphia described chaos on the bus that serves Discovery Charter School. Several children reported that they had no choice but to sit or lie on the aisle floor during their morning ride, while a limited number of seats were filled.

Grandmother Novelette Phillips captured cellphone video showing students on the floor and said she confronted the driver. She quoted him saying the bus he was assigned had no seats because a regular seating bus was in for repairs.

“That’s reckless,” Phillips told NBC10. “Kids should not be sitting on the floor traveling on the bus.”

Love Local? Get more! Join the Philly's R&B station Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

District transportation officials have not released an immediate public statement, but parents said they will pursue responses from both the School District of Philadelphia and its contracted bus vendors.

Families said the incident follows broader frustrations over school transportation logistics this year, including ongoing shortages of drivers and equipment that have disrupted routes and extended commutes for many students. A recent transportation report shows many Philadelphia families already struggle with bus availability and delays, forcing parents to fill gaps where the district can’t.

Local advocacy groups seized on the incident to call for urgent action. “We cannot compromise student safety,” said one parent leader. “Seating children on the floor is unacceptable and avoidable.”

City leaders plan to review the case and meet with district officials to ensure seating standards and safety requirements are followed on all school buses. Parents say they will continue pressuring authorities until they get clear solutions.

SEE ALSO The Biggest News Stories Of 2025