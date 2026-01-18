Source: Michael Buckner / Getty

Chilli and her man Matthew Lawrence are still digging on each other after three years of dating. And now they’re opening up about how they came to be, including a vision Lawrence had about his now-girlfriend.

During a recent appearance on The Tamron Hall Show, the Mrs. Doubtfire actor revealed that the “Creep” singer came to him in a dream before they met.

“I had a really crazy experience about three weeks before I actually met Chilli,” Lawrence said. “I had this incredible feeling of warmth because I was going through kind of a rough time in my life. And I had this crazy warm feeling come over me and then I had this flash of this person turning around and I saw the outline of baby hairs.”

He also spilled the beans on how they ended up meeting,

“I was flying for a work thing and all the flights were getting cancelled and I had to go through Atlanta,” he said. “And, of course, I didn’t know that was where she was from at the time. I asked for her number and I am not that type of guy. But my whole body…I had that voice in my head that was like ‘you’re going to regret this for the rest of your life if you don’t turn around.’ I’m in the plane and this is after we’d already interacted for a bit at this work thing, and she was laughing and talking to T-Boz and I was like overhearing and I turned around…and I saw what I saw three weeks or four weeks previously.”

The two smitten cuties are the new hosts of a Hallmark dating show called “Second Chance Love,” where former couples reunite on an Italian resort to see if they can rekindle the love they once had. Over two weeks, they go through a series of challenges and in-depth conversations where they decide whether to give their relationship another go or leave the island alone.

The show airs on Thursdays on Hallmark+.

