Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: January 16, 2026

IStaying informed is one of the most powerful tools we have, and Sybil Wilkes continues to keep our community in the know with her essential “What We Need to Know” segment. From political shifts that impact our neighborhoods to celebrations of Black entrepreneurship and strides in inclusivity, getting the full picture is vital. This week’s update covers a range of intense political news, sports controversies, and uplifting lifestyle stories that you definitely need to hear.

Federal Intervention in Minneapolis

First on the agenda is a serious development from the White House. President Trump has threatened to invoke the Insurrection Act of 1807, signaling a potential deployment of military troops to Minneapolis. This warning comes amidst intense protests sparked by his administration’s strict immigration crackdown. The tension reached a boiling point following the shooting of a man by an immigration officer, as well as growing public outrage after an ICE agent shot Renee Good. The President stated he is prepared to intervene with federal force if Minnesota officials cannot control what he labeled as “violent agitators,” raising significant concerns about federal overreach and safety in our communities.