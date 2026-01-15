The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air Mansion Is Up For Sale

Source: VALERIE MACON / Getty

The iconic mansion made famous by The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air has officially hit the market, and it comes with a headline-making price tag of nearly $30 million. After 48 years under the same ownership, the legendary Los Angeles estate now stands ready for a new chapter, drawing immediate attention from fans, luxury buyers, and real estate watchers.

The home sits in the prestigious Brentwood neighborhood and appeared throughout the show’s opening credits, instantly cementing its place in television history. While producers filmed the interior scenes on sound stages, the mansion’s stately exterior, sweeping driveway, and classic white façade became one of the most recognizable images of 1990s television.

Developers built the Georgian Colonial-style home in 1937, and the current owners purchased it in the 1970s. The property spans more than 10,000 square feet on a corner lot of nearly an acre. It features six bedrooms, seven-and-a-half bathrooms, manicured gardens, a swimming pool, and multiple entertaining spaces designed for large gatherings.

Real estate agents say the $30 million listing reflects both the home’s architectural appeal and its unmatched pop culture value. Luxury market experts note that buyers increasingly seek properties with unique histories, especially those tied to iconic television moments.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air helped launch Will Smith into global stardom and reshaped television by showcasing a wealthy Black family at the center of a prime-time comedy. The mansion played a key role in that legacy, serving as a visual symbol of success, humor, and cultural impact.

