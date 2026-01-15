Rap Snacks Ceo Takes A Leap Into The Healthy Snack World

Source: Romain Maurice / Getty

James Lindsay, the founder behind the culturally driven snack company Rap Snacks, has taken his next big step into the health-conscious marketplace with a major retail win. Lindsay has inked a deal with Costco to carry his new “Do The Right Thing” healthy brand, signaling a powerful expansion from hip-hop-inspired snacks into wellness-focused food options.

Lindsay built Rap Snacks into a household name by blending culture, music, and flavor, turning limited-edition chips into viral staples. Now, he aims to apply that same community-first mindset to better-for-you products. The Costco partnership places “Do The Right Thing” in front of millions of shoppers nationwide, giving the brand instant credibility and massive reach.

By landing shelf space at the wholesale giant, Lindsay positions “Do The Right Thing” to compete with established health brands while maintaining its culturally rooted identity.

The brand focuses on clean ingredients and transparent messaging, encouraging consumers to make smarter choices without feeling lectured. Lindsay has emphasized that health should feel inclusive, not exclusive, especially for communities that mainstream wellness brands often overlook.

For Lindsay, the Costco deal represents more than distribution. It marks a statement about growth, ownership, and evolution. He continues to show that entrepreneurs from hip-hop culture can scale beyond niche markets and thrive in corporate retail spaces without losing authenticity.

As “Do The Right Thing” rolls out in Costco locations, Lindsay adds another chapter to his entrepreneurial story—one that blends culture, commerce, and conscious living. The move reinforces his reputation as a founder who knows how to spot trends early and turn vision into shelf-ready success.

