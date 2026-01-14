Majority of Americans, including independents, believe ICE shooting was unjustified.

Most Americans disapprove of how ICE enforces immigration laws, with widespread dissatisfaction.

Trump's defense of federal agents clashing with protesters aligns with his unpopular foreign policy and economic record.

Source: ANGELINA KATSANIS / Getty

Since the killing of Renee Nicole Good by ICE agent Jonathan Ross in Minneapolis, the Trump administration has done what it has always done in defense of violent and volatile federal agents who clashed with protesters: smear and victim-blame the protesters while painting the agent or agents involved as innocent men who were trying to do their jobs.

Of course, since Good’s case has gotten massive national attention, the federal government has had to put the propaganda machine into overdrive. As we previously reported, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem called Good a “domestic terrorist.” Vice President JD Vance said Good “aimed her car at a law enforcement officer,” that she was guilty of “classic terrorism.” President Donald Trump claimed Good “acted horribly” and “ran him over.” According to CBS News, at least six career federal prosecutors in the Minneapolis U.S. Attorney’s office, including Assistant U.S. Attorney Joe Thompson, have resigned due to pressure by the administration to treat the investigation into the shooting as an assault on a federal officer case, with calls to investigate Good’s widow, not her killer.

The federal government has dedicated itself to convincing Americans to ignore what we’ve seen with our own eyes from multiple perspectives in favor of the fiction the administration is desperately trying to spin. There’s just one problem:

Most Americans are not buying it.

A survey conducted by Quinnipiac University that included a sample size of 1,133 self-identified registered voters showed 53% said the shooting was not justified, and 35% said it was. Another 12% of respondents did not state an opinion. While it’s still pretty disturbing that more than one-third believe the shooting was justified, a breakdown of political demographics shows it’s largely the usual suspects who have decided a video that clearly shows Good trying to drive away from agents was a video showing her maliciously trying weaponize her vehicle against one.

From USA Today:

More than three-quarters of Republicans, 77%, said they thought the shooting was justified. Among Democrats, only 4% felt the same way, and 92% said they thought the shooting was not justified. Independents largely agreed with Democrats: 59% called it unjustified, and 28% called it justified. More broadly, 4 in 10 voters surveyed said they approved of how ICE is enforcing immigration laws. A majority, at 57%, said they didn’t agree with the agency’s approach, which is largely unchanged since Quinnipiac University’s July 2025 poll.

The poll also showed 61% of women felt the shooting was unjustified, and 30% felt it was.

Other polls have shown similar results. A new YouGov poll finds 53% believe Ross should face charges, while just 30% said he shouldn’t. A Zeteo survey of 1,265 likely voters showed 52% felt the shooting was unjustified, while 36% said it was justified, figures that are nearly identical to those of the Quinnipiac survey. The Zeteo poll also found 84% of Democrats and 58% of independents felt the shooting was unjustified.

Meanwhile, polling data also shows most Americans are dissatisfied with the job ICE is doing in general. And the numbers are pretty much the same as those from the other aforementioned polls.

From Newsweek:

A new YouGov survey indicates that a majority of Americans now disapprove of ICE’s conduct, with many viewing the agency’s tactics as too forceful and supporting protests against it. The survey of 2,686 U.S. adults conducted on the same day of the shooting shows widespread dissatisfaction with ICE. About 52 percent of those polled said they disapproved of how ICE was handling its job, compared with 39 percent who approved, and just 27 percent said the agency’s tactics were “about right.” Some 40 percent “strongly disapproved” and 12 percent “somewhat disapproved,” giving a net disapproval rating of 52 percent, while 24 percent “strongly approved” and 15 percent “somewhat approved,” giving a net approval rating of 39 percent, when asked: “Do you approve or disapprove of how ICE is handling its job?”

It’s worth noting that the YouGov poll used more than double the sample size of two of the previous polls mentioned, and that the political breakdown of respondents is generally the same, with more independents siding with the overwhelming majority of Democrats in saying Ross was not justified in shooting and killing Good.

Interestingly enough, the breakdown of how Americans feel about ICE and Good’s killing is similar to that of Americans’ feelings about Trump’s foreign policy activities, specifically the abduction of Venezuela’s president And Trump’s persistent threat to annex Greenland. In fact, a poll conducted between Jan. 8 and Jan. 11 — around the same time the ICE-related polls were conducted — by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found 56% of U.S. adults think Trump has overstepped on military interventions abroad, and 61% generally disapprove of his foreign policy approach. And while 37% said they approve of his foreign policy approach, the political demographic breakdown shows “9 in 10 Democrats and roughly 6 in 10 independents say Trump has ‘gone too far’ on military intervention, compared with about 2 in 10 Republicans,” according to AP.

Besides his immigration crackdown and his imperialist approach to foreign policy, one of the only major tenets of his 2024 presidential campaign was his promise to turn the economy around, which polls show most Americans, including a significant portion of MAGA voters, feel he has failed at that, too.

So, what else does Trump even have? Making white people feel like victims of imaginary racism? Is that it?

Yeah — the upcoming midterms are going to be interesting to say the least.

SEE ALSO:

Minnesota And Illinois Sue Homeland Security To Block ICE Raids

A Photobook Of America Protesting ICE







SEE ALSO The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

Polls Show Many In The US Disapprove Of ICE Violence And Believe Renee Nicole Good’s Killing Was Unjust was originally published on newsone.com