Take Our Music Survey for a Chance at FREE Bruno Mars Tickets

Published on January 15, 2026
[CLICK HERE] to take the music survey

Bruno Mars is droppin a new album, and a new tour and you already know, WRNB’s got your way into the show!

September 1st at the Linc Ft. Anderson. Paak as DJ Pee Wee, and special guest Raye

We got your tickets…and we’re throwin in $250 spending cash to tighten up them pockets for ya…Wanna go?

Enter to win passes to see bruno mars performing live in ‘the romantic tour’ below!

[CLICK HERE] to take the music survey


No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the United States within the Philadelphia area.

