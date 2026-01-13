Temple University Mourns the Sudden Passing of Coach Bill Courtney

Source: Megan Briggs / Getty

The Temple University community and the wider world of college basketball are in mourning following the sudden passing of men’s basketball assistant coach, Bill Courtney. The university announced the heartbreaking news on Tuesday, remembering a man who made a significant impact in a short time.

Courtney joined the Temple men’s basketball staff in June 2025, bringing over three decades of collegiate coaching experience to the program. His influence was felt immediately, earning him respect and admiration from players and colleagues alike.

Temple head coach Adam Fisher, a close friend of Courtney, shared his profound grief. “I am shocked and heartbroken by the tragic news and passing of my close friend Bill Courtney,” Fisher said. “Bill made such a big impact on our program in such a short time. He was one of the most respected coaches in the country – thoughtful, prepared, and deeply committed to the game and to winning the right way. Bill made every program he touched better, and his loss is felt profoundly by everyone who knew him.”

Love Local? Get more! Join the Philly's R&B station Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Before his time at Temple, Courtney spent five seasons with the University of Miami. There, he was instrumental in guiding the Hurricanes to three NCAA Tournament appearances, including a memorable Final Four run in 2023. His career was a testament to his expertise and dedication, with coaching stops at American, Bowling Green, George Mason, Providence, Virginia, Virginia Tech, and DePaul. He also served as the head coach for Cornell University from 2010 to 2016.

Arthur Johnson, Temple’s Vice President and Director of Athletics, also reflected on Courtney’s positive presence. “I was shocked and saddened to learn of the sudden passing of coach Bill Courtney,” Johnson stated. “In the short time that he has been part of the Temple family, I saw the impact that he had on our program with the joy that exuded from him on and off the court. He will be missed by his immediate family, his Temple basketball family, and the greater basketball community.”

A native of Alexandria, Virginia, Courtney was not just a successful coach but also a decorated player. He was a standout at Bucknell University, where he earned All-Patriot League honors before graduating in 1992. In recognition of his incredible collegiate career, he was inducted into the Bucknell Athletics Hall of Fame in 2007.

The loss of Bill Courtney is a deep blow to the basketball community. His legacy of passion, knowledge, and mentorship will be remembered by the many lives he touched throughout his distinguished career.

Information regarding memorial arrangements will be shared by the university when it becomes available. Our thoughts and prayers are with Coach Courtney’s family and loved ones during this difficult time.

SEE ALSO The Biggest News Stories Of 2025