L.A. Reid Settles Sexual Assault Lawsuit Filed By Drew Dixon

Veteran music executive L.A. Reid was slated to stand trial to face a sexual assault lawsuit brought by former employee and fellow music executive, Drew Dixon. L.A. Reid opted instead to settle the matter out of court, and the terms of the settlement were not made public.

Variety reports that L.A. Reid, 69, was supposed to stand trial on Monday (January 12) in New York. Dixon, who worked for Reid during her time at Arista Records, claims that the executive assaulted her twice in 2001. Dixon filed the suit in New York under the Adult Survivors Act, which temporarily suspends the statute of limitations to bring a sexual assault matter to court.

Dixon’s attorney released a statement after news of the settlement became public.

“Drew has been one of the most courageous and outspoken supporters of survivors of sexual abuse,” Attorney Kenya Davis said. “Her advocacy, including her instrumental role in advancing the Adult Survivors Act, has helped shift the balance of power in the music industry, creating a path to justice for survivors.”

Reid’s attorney Imran Ansari followed up with a statement from their side, writing, “Mr. Reid has amicably resolved this matter with Ms. Dixon without any admission of liability.”

L.A. Reid has not made any other public statements regarding the settlement.

