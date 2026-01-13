L.A. Reid Settles With Drew Dixon First Day Of Trial

Source:

Music executive Antonio “L.A.” Reid resolved a high-profile sexual assault lawsuit with former Arista Records executive Drew Dixon on the very day their federal trial was scheduled to begin, bringing years of litigation to an abrupt end.

Dixon and Reid’s legal teams announced the confidential settlement just hours before jury selection was due to start Monday in Manhattan federal court. Court filings show both sides agreed to drop the case before opening statements.

Dixon, a veteran A&R executive, filed her lawsuit in 2023 under New York’s Adult Survivors Act, which allows older claims to proceed despite the statute of limitations. She accused Reid of sexually assaulting her twice in 2001 while they worked at Arista Records, and of retaliating against her professionally after she rejected his alleged advances.

Outside the courthouse, Dixon stood with her lawyer Kenya Davis and family as she welcomed the settlement. She said the litigation had weighed heavily on her and that she now looks forward to “getting back to making music” and continuing her creative work. Dixon’s mother, former Washington, D.C., Mayor Sharon Pratt, described the legal process as emotionally “excruciating.”

Reid has denied any wrongdoing throughout the case. His attorney, Imran H. Ansari, said the parties reached an agreement “without any admission of liability.” Terms of the deal remain confidential.

The case had attracted national attention and drew potential high-profile witnesses, including musician John Legend and industry executive Roy Lott, who were expected to testify on Dixon’s behalf.

Reid, a 10-time Grammy nominee and veteran behind major labels and hit acts, and Dixon, a respected music industry figure, now leave the courtroom without a trial verdict. Both sides emphasize that the settlement closes the chapter, allowing each to move forward.

