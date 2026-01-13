Actor Timothy Busfield Accused Of Child Sex Abuse On TV Set

Source: Gary Gershoff / Getty

Authorities in New Mexico have accused veteran actor and director Timothy Busfield of sexually abusing children on the set of a television show filmed in Albuquerque, prompting an arrest warrant and a nationwide search.

Prosecutors allege that Busfield engaged in inappropriate sexual contact with two minor boys while working on the Fox series The Cleaning Lady between 2022 and 2024. According to court documents, the alleged victims — twin brothers — told investigators the abuse began when they were 7 years old and occurred during their time on set.

Albuquerque police say medical professionals reported concerns to authorities late last year, triggering an investigation that led to criminal charges. On Jan. 9, a judge issued a warrant charging Busfield with two counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor and one count of child abuse. Each charge carries serious prison time under New Mexico law.

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the Philly's R&B station Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Busfield, 68, did not surrender following the warrant. The U.S. Marshals Service has joined local law enforcement in efforts to locate him. Police say they continue to review evidence and interview potential witnesses connected to the production..

Busfield built a long television career with prominent roles on The West Wing and Thirtysomething, earning an Emmy Award in 1991. The accusations now threaten to overshadow decades of work.

Busfield has not commented publicly on the charges. His legal team has not issued a statement. Authorities stress that the investigation remains active and urge anyone with information to contact police.

Busfield is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.

SEE ALSO The Biggest News Stories Of 2025