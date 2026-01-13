Teenage Boy Body Found Dead In Chipotle Near Temple University

Source: MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images / Getty

Police identified the teenage boy found shot to death Monday evening inside the bathroom of a Chipotle restaurant just off Temple University’s campus as 16-year-old Khyon Smith-Tate, authorities announced Tuesday. Smith-Tate suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the chest and was pronounced dead at the scene around 5:24 p.m. after an employee discovered him in the restroom of the Chipotle on the 1100 block of West Montgomery Avenue.

Investigators believe Smith-Tate entered the restaurant with at least one other juvenile and asked for the key to the bathroom moments before the shooting occurred, police said. A spent shell casing was found inside the bathroom, indicating that at least one shot was fired from a semi-automatic weapon.

Philadelphia police are now searching for three suspects, believed to be between 16 and 17 years old, in connection with the fatal shooting. No arrests have been made, and detectives are reviewing surveillance footage from both inside and outside the restaurant.

The deadly incident unfolded during the dinner rush as students returned to campus for the first day of the spring semester. Temple University officials expressed shock and sadness over the violence so close to campus. In a statement, university leaders offered condolences to Smith-Tate’s family and urged affected students to use counseling resources available through campus services.

Students described the scene as chaotic and unsettling, with many expressing disbelief that gun violence had touched a familiar local spot. Temple faculty and staff quickly mobilized support efforts in response to the tragedy.

Police continue to urge anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Philadelphia Police Department’s tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477). The investigation remains active as authorities piece together what led to the teen’s death.

