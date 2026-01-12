Boosie Badazz Avoids Prison After Judge Sentences Him To Serve

Source: Kevin C. Cox / Getty

Boosie Badazz walked out of a San Diego federal courthouse this week a free man, closing a tense legal chapter that threatened to derail his career. A federal judge sentenced the rapper to time served, allowing him to avoid additional prison time in a gun possession case that had loomed over him for more than a year.

U.S. District Judge Cathy Bencivengo delivered the ruling after considering Boosie’s time already spent in custody and the circumstances surrounding the case. Prosecutors had pushed for a prison sentence of up to two years, arguing that the charge carried serious consequences. The judge rejected that request and ruled that Boosie had already paid a sufficient price.

The case stemmed from a 2023 traffic stop in San Diego, where officers discovered a firearm in a vehicle connected to the rapper. Because Boosie has prior felony convictions, federal law prohibited him from possessing a gun. He later pleaded guilty, setting the stage for a sentencing hearing that drew intense attention from fans and media outlets.

In addition to time served, the judge ordered Boosie to complete hundreds of hours of community service, pay a substantial fine, and remain under supervised release for several years. The sentence allows him to return home without facing another prison term.

Boosie showed visible relief as he left the courthouse and quickly took to social media to thank supporters. He described the outcome as a blessing and said he planned to refocus on music, business ventures, and family. Fans flooded comment sections with celebratory messages, calling the decision a second chance.

The ruling adds another chapter to Boosie’s long history with the justice system, which has often intersected with his music and public persona. This time, however, the story ends with freedom instead of incarceration. With the case behind him, Boosie now looks ahead, determined to move forward and reshape the next phase of his life and career.

