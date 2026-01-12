Vehicle From Tupac’s Las Vegas Shooting Hits Market At 1.75 Million

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

A car tied to one of hip-hop’s most tragic moments has returned to public view, as the vehicle involved in Tupac Shakur’s 1996 Las Vegas shooting now carries a $1.75 million price tag. Celebrity Cars Las Vegas listed the black 1996 BMW 750iL this week, drawing immediate attention from collectors, fans, and critics alike.

The luxury sedan played a central role in the events of Sept. 7, 1996. Tupac Shakur rode in the passenger seat while Death Row Records co-founder Suge Knight drove after attending a Mike Tyson fight at the MGM Grand. While stopped at a red light near Flamingo Road and Koval Lane, another car pulled alongside them and opened fire. Shakur suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died six days later at age 25.

The dealership says it restored the BMW to closely match its original appearance. Technicians repaired mechanical components, refinished the exterior, and preserved interior details that connect the vehicle to its history. The seller emphasizes the car’s authenticity and includes documentation that traces its ownership and confirms its involvement in the shooting.

News of the listing has sparked debate online. Some fans view the car as an important piece of cultural history that belongs in a museum, while others criticize the sale as an attempt to profit from tragedy. Despite the controversy, the listing has generated widespread attention.

Nearly three decades after his death, Tupac Shakur continues to shape conversations around music, culture, and legacy. The sale of the BMW underscores how deeply his story still resonates and how artifacts connected to his life—and death—continue to command global interest.

