French Montana, Max B Link For ‘Coke Wave 3.5: Narcos’ Tape

The duo of French Montana and Max B elevated their chemistry to new levels after launching the Coke Wave mixtape series in 2009. French Montana and Max B got the powder and the surfboards ready after delivering their new Coke Wave 3.5: Narcos mixtape.

As mentioned, French Montana and Max B kicked off the Coke Wave series in 2009, dropping the first two tapes of the series back in 2009. The pair skipped the third part of the series with Coke Wave 4 dropping in 2009, so 3.5 is restoring the proper order.

The tape has the two longtime colleagues rapping over production from big names such as Metro Boomin, Harry Fraud, Murda Beatz, and linking back up with past collaborator Dame Grease.

The only other vocal feature on the mixtape is the late Chinx, a talented rapper from Queens who was on the rise but passed in 2015 at the age of 31. Throughout the tape, Biggavelli keeps pace with the Macaroni with the Cheese, who has been far more active as a recording artist in the long years Max spent away.

Since leaving prison last November, the Boss Don has been popping up everywhere and has also dropped a new edition of his Public Domain mixtape series, Public Domain 7: The First Purge (Patient Zero).

On social media, folks are praising the efforts of French Montana and Max B on the Coke Wave 3.5: Narcos mixtape. We’ve got the reactions, along with the mixtape for streaming, below.

Photo: Getty