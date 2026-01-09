Portland Mayor Asks ICE To Halt Operations After Shooting

Source: Jan Sonnenmair / Getty

Two people suffered gunshot wounds Friday night after a federal agent opened fire during what authorities described as a targeted stop in Portland. The shooting immediately sparked outrage from city leaders, with Mayor Ted Wheeler calling on Immigration and Customs Enforcement to halt its operations in the city.

According to federal officials, agents conducted the stop as part of an ongoing investigation near a busy neighborhood. During the encounter, an agent fired a weapon, striking two individuals. Emergency crews rushed both victims to a nearby hospital, where doctors treated them for non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses said the incident unfolded quickly and caused panic among bystanders. Several people reported seeing agents wearing tactical gear approach a vehicle before shots rang out. Portland police officers arrived soon after to secure the area and assist with crowd control.

Mayor Wheeler condemned the shooting and criticized the presence of federal agents in Portland. He said the operation placed residents at risk and escalated tensions in an already strained environment. Wheeler formally requested that ICE suspend enforcement actions within city limits, arguing that federal tactics undermine public safety and community trust.

Federal authorities defended the agent’s actions and said the stop targeted specific individuals connected to a federal case. Officials stated that agents acted to protect themselves after perceiving a threat. An internal review is now underway, and investigators will examine body camera footage and witness accounts.

Community activists organized a small protest near the scene within hours of the shooting. Speakers demanded accountability and renewed calls to limit federal law enforcement activity in Portland. Several advocacy groups accused ICE of operating without transparency and ignoring local opposition.

The incident adds to ongoing friction between Portland officials and federal agencies. City leaders reiterated their commitment to sanctuary policies and vowed to explore legal options. As investigations continue, residents await further details while tensions remain high across the city.

