Mary J. Blige Cleared In Court After Bestie Beef

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Mary J. Blige scored a clear legal win this week in New York court. A judge dismissed a lawsuit filed by fashion stylist Misa Hylton. The ruling ended the case in full.

Hylton accused Blige of interfering with business ties. She claimed the singer damaged her professional relationships. The court did not agree. The judge reviewed the filing closely. He found no solid evidence. He called the claims unsupported and weak.

In a sharp rebuke, the judge labeled the lawsuit frivolous. He warned against using the courts for personal disputes. He stressed the need for valid legal grounds. Blige did not testify during the hearing. Her legal team pushed for dismissal from the start. They argued the case lacked facts.

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the Philly's R&B station Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The judge sided with that argument. He ruled that Hylton failed to show wrongdoing. He said speculation does not meet legal standards. Court documents showed major gaps. Timelines did not align. Key details remained unclear.

The ruling brought relief to Blige. The singer has faced a busy year of touring and acting. She also continues work on new music projects.

Blige released no public statement after the decision. Sources close to her say she feels vindicated. They say she plans to move forward. Hylton has not announced plans to appeal. Legal experts say an appeal would face steep odds. The judge’s language leaves little room.

The case drew attention due to the parties involved. Both women hold strong reputations in music and fashion. The dispute surprised many fans. The judge addressed that point directly. He said fame does not change the law. Celebrity status offers no shield in court.

He also warned about wasted court resources. He urged attorneys to screen claims carefully. For Blige, the decision closed the matter swiftly. The dismissal cleared her name. It allowed her to refocus on her career.

The ruling also sent a broader message. Courts expect substance. They will not entertain claims without proof.

SEE ALSO The Biggest News Stories Of 2025